Mikey Limoncelli makes solid first start in Mariners rookie ball

PEORIA, A.Z. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Mikey Limoncelli made a solid first start in Seattle Mariners rookie ball on Friday in Arizona.

Limoncelli threw three scoreless innings in his first start for the ACL Mariners in an 11-10 loss to ACL Royals Blue. The 2019 sixth round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners gave up three hits and three walks while striking out four. The Horseheads grad is back on the mound pitching in the Mariners organization after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Limoncelli was 0-2 in two appearances for the single-A Everett AquaSox.