Mikey Limoncelli picks up first pro win

Tonight, All-Around champion Suni Lee is back, with Gold medals on the line in the Gymnastics event finals. And on the Track, the fastest men on earth sprint for Gold in the hundred-meter-dash. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on WETM.

Events listed in air order, subject to change. DAYTIMEThe U.S. Men’s Volleyball team plays Argentina LIVE, followed by Men’s Team Foil finals in Fencing. Next is Equestrian Cross-Country Individual and Team Eventing, and the Men’s Singles final in Tennis. In Women’s Beach Volleyball, Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes go against Canada. Then, the first-ever Gold medal in BMX Freestyle is awarded in Cycling featuring American Hannah Roberts. The final round of Individual Stroke Play in Men’s Golf is followed by Diving, as Team USA’s Hailey Hernandez and Krysta Palmer compete in the Women’s 3m Springboard final. Then, the semi-finals in Track & Field include the Men’s 800m race and 400m Hurdles. The afternoon wraps up with two Gymnastics finals in Men’s floor and Pommel Horse.

PRIMEPrimetime starts off with Track & Field. Americans are strong medal contenders in the Men's 100m. First-time Olympian Keni Harrison will compete in the Women's 100m Hurdles, and the final airs LIVE tonight. Also airing LIVE: Men's Long Jump and round 1 in the Women's 200m. In Women's Gymnastics, MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey contend for medals in Vault, and all-around Gold medalist Suni Lee headlines the Uneven Bars final. Women's Beach Volleyball elimination rounds continue LIVE featuring USA’s April Ross and Alix Klineman against Cuba.

PRIME - WESTMen’s and Women’s Canoeing Sprint qualifying heats LIVE

PRIME PLUSWomen’s Volleyball USA vs. Italy