Mikey Limoncelli picks up first pro win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads grad and Seattle Mariners draft pick Mikey Limoncelli picked up his first pro win this weekend.
The 2019 sixth round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners earned the win for the ACL Mariners in an 8-5 win on the road on Friday against ACL Brewers Gold. Limoncelli pitched two scoreless innings in relief and struck out four batters to pick up his first pro win.
Limoncelli is 1-1 this season in rookie ball for the ACL Mariners with a 1.13 ERA and has 20 strikeouts in 16 innings. Limoncelli was 0-2 in two appearances for the single-A Everett AquaSox.