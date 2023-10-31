IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WETM) – Local football standout Elijah Miller has added to an already impressive list of accolades.

Twin Tiers Christian Academy’s Elijah Miller added an American Youth Football Dynasty League title to his impressive football career. Miller turned in a multi-touchdown game and huge defensive performance for CUSE United 13U football in Irondequoit, in a win over Salt City 13U on Sunday night. The win accounts for CUSE United’s 3rd-straight division title and will send the team to the AYF Big East Regional Championships in Mount Vernon, New York. Miller and CUSE United will look to win the regional on November 18th and 19th, which would advance them to the American Youth Football National Championships in Naples, Florida.

(Photo Courtesy: CUSE United Inc. Facebook)

The standout on both sides of the ball has continued to pave a unique path to success on the gridiron, coming from a school without a football team. In June, Miller represented the 607 Panthers, playing for Team North Carolina in the Future Stars Game in Savanah, Georgia. Miller’s performance in the games earned him a selection to the North Carolina All-State team.

18 Sports will continue to follow Miller’s football journey.