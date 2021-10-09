Molly Huddle and husband expecting first child

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Molly Huddle will not be running in the Boston Marathon on Monday but for good reason.

The 37-year-old posted on Instagram that she and husband Kurt Benninger are expecting their first child in April. The two-time U.S. Olympian has recently been dealing with an ankle injury but was scheduled to run in the Boston Marathon. Huddle stated in the post that hopes to return to racing next summer.

Huddle finished in 11th place in the 5,000 meters at the 2012 London Olympics and set the American record in the 10,000 meters with a time of 30:13.17 with a sixth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Huddle hoped to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the 10,000 meters but withdrew from the U.S. Olympic Trials due to an injury.