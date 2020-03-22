Molly Huddle discusses safety and training for Summer Games

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native and two-time U.S. Olympian Molly Huddle is hoping to be a three-time Olympian by this summer.

Huddle with try to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the 10,000 meters after failing to qualify for the Summer Games in the marathon. USA Track & Field joined USA Swimming on Saturday calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Huddle thinks the request was on behalf of everyone’s safety. ” I think they are trying to kind of carry the athletes voices over to the USOC and just explain that they don’t really want to make athletes choose between their health and the communities health when trying to train,” said Huddle.

Huddle finished in 11th place at the 2012 London Olympics in the 5,000 meters and she finished in sixth place at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 10,000 meters.

The 2020 Olympic games are scheduled to begin on July 24th.