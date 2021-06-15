Molly Huddle withdraws from U.S. Olympic Trials with injury

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Molly Huddle will not have another chance to try to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Huddle announced via Instagram on Tuesday that she has withdrawn from the 10,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials due to a left leg injury. Huddle stated in the post that the injury wasn’t allowing her to run without pain or to her normal standards. The Elmira native hoped to qualify for the Summer Olympics in the 10,000 meters after withdrawing from last year’s marathon trials late in the race.

The two-time U.S. Olympian finished in 11th place in the 5,000 meters at the 2012 London Olympics and set the American record in the 10,000 meters of 30:13.17 with a sixth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic Trials in Track & Field are June 18th thru the 27th in Eugene, Oregon. The Tokyo Olympics are set for July 23rd thru August 8th.