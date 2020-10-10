Monument honoring Hall of Famer Deacon White and family revealed

CATON, N.Y. (WETM) – The legacy of the White baseball family from Caton will now live forever in their hometown.

A monument was revealed on Saturday at the Margaret E. Smyers Memorial Park in Caton. The monument honors Hall of Famer James “Deacon” White, his brothers LeRoy and Will, and cousin Elmer.

The siblings and their cousin learned the game of baseball in their hometown of Caton in the 1860s around the time LeRoy returned home from the Civil War. On May 4th, 1871, Deacon had the first hit in a professional league game in the National Association’s first season with Elmer as a teammate. Deacon became a superstar in Boston, where he would win four of his six championships and his two batting titles. His brother Will, an outstanding curveball pitcher, made his debut with Boston on July 20th, 1877. Deacon caught the younger White, forming the first all-brother battery in major league history.

James “Deacon” White was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2013.

(Video courtesy: WSKG)