Mounties swept in doubleheader by Lock Haven

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield University softball team lost both games of a doubleheader against Lock Haven at home on Saturday on Senior Day.

The Mountaineers lost game one 18-8 in five innings. Troy grad Riley McClellan hit a grand slam and went 3-for-5, with two runs scored, and 6 RBI’s for the Bald Eagles.

Lock Haven completed the sweep with a 6-5 win in game two. Summer Peters delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the seven inning for the Bald Eagles. Hannah Swartz went 3-for-4, had 2 RBI’s and hit a solo home run for the Mounties.

Mansfield (2-14) hosts No. 23 Kutztown in a doubleheder on Monday beginning at 2:00 p.m.