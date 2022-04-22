CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mounties picked up a walk-off win on Friday.

The Mansfield University baseball team rallied late and defeated Bloomsburg in walk-off fashion 6-5 in 13 innings at Corning Community College. Josh Farina hit a two-run single up the middle in the bottom of the eighth inning for Mansfield to tie the game at 5. Senior Ben Osborne hit a walk-off single up the middle in the bottom of the 13th that scored Shay Gustafson to give the Mounties the win.

Mansfield (16-18, 8-7 PSAC East) heads to Bloomsburg for a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon.