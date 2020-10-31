Muncy rallies past Canton to win third straight district title

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Second-seeded Muncy rallied past top-seeded Canton on the road to win their third straight District IV Class A football title on Saturday 21-16.

Canton led at halftime 8-7 and took a 16-7 lead on a touchdown run by Weston Bellows and a 2-point conversion run by Hayden Ward. A 72-yard touchdown run by Branson Eyer in the third quarter cut the Canton lead to 16-14. Ross Eyer would intercept Cooper Kitchen later in the third quarter and return it for a go-ahead pick-six to give the Indians a 21-16 lead.

It is the third straight year that Muncy (7-1) has defeated Canton (4-1) in the Class A district finals. The Warriors defeated the Indians in the regular season at home 19-0.

More District IV playoffs scores from Saturday are listed below:

Football

(2) Danville 43, (3) Athens 0 – Class AAA semifinals

Girls Soccer

(4) Mifflinburg 3, (1) Athens 2 – Class AAA semifinals

Boys Soccer

(3) Jersey Shore 1, (2) Athens 0 – Class AAA semifinals

Volleyball

(2) Wellsboro 3, (3) Troy 0 – Class AA semifinals