Muncy rallies past Canton to win third straight district title

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – Second-seeded Muncy rallied past top-seeded Canton on the road to win their third straight District IV Class A football title on Saturday 21-16.

Canton led at halftime 8-7 and took a 16-7 lead on a touchdown run by Weston Bellows and a 2-point conversion run by Hayden Ward. A 72-yard touchdown run by Branson Eyer in the third quarter cut the Canton lead to 16-14. Ross Eyer would intercept Cooper Kitchen later in the third quarter and return it for a go-ahead pick-six to give the Indians a 21-16 lead.

It is the third straight year that Muncy (7-1) has defeated Canton (4-1) in the Class A district finals. The Warriors defeated the Indians in the regular season at home 19-0.

More District IV playoffs scores from Saturday are listed below:

Football

(2) Danville 43, (3) Athens 0 – Class AAA semifinals

Girls Soccer

(4) Mifflinburg 3, (1) Athens 2 – Class AAA semifinals

Boys Soccer

(3) Jersey Shore 1, (2) Athens 0 – Class AAA semifinals

Volleyball

(2) Wellsboro 3, (3) Troy 0 – Class AA semifinals

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now