NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the biggest stars in NASCAR has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson was tested on Friday after his wife tested positive. Johnson is the first NASCAR driver in any series to test positive for COVID-19.

Johnson, who will retire at the end of the season, will miss his final Brickyard 400 on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Justin Allgaier will replace Johnson in the No. 48 Chevrolet. Johnson is reportedly asymptomatic, but will not be able to return until he is cleared by a physician.

Johnson’s best finish at Watkins Glen International is 3rd in 2012 and 2007.