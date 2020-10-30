NASCAR Xfinity Series to return to WGI in August

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The rising stars of NASCAR will return to Watkins Glen International in August.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series announced their 2021 schedule on Friday and the series will return to the historic road course on Saturday, August 7. The Xfinity Series race will join the Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series event, previously announced for August 8, that weekend.

Austin Cindric won his first Xfinity Series race in 2019 at WGI and will look to go back-to-back at The Glen in August. Cindric has won the last four Xfinity Series road course races.