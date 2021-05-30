National Runner-Ups: Red Barons take second at NJCAA World Series

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Community College softball team finished their record-breaking season with a runner-up finish at the NJCAA Division III World Series in Syracuse on Sunday.

Top-seeded Rock Valley (51-7) won their seventh straight national title with a 13-2 win against the second-seeded Red Barons in the national championship game. Corning needed to win twice to capture a national title while the Golden Eagles need just one win on Sunday in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.

CCC got off to a good start as Horseheads grad Jill Murray singled to left center to drive in Elmira grad Kiki Grover to give the Red Barons an early 1-0 lead. The Golden Eagles answered back by scoring four runs in the second inning and a two-run double by Kelli Riordan gave Rock Valley a 3-1 lead.

Grover went-3-for-4 at the plate and scored a run for the Red Barons. Murray went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI’s and Edison grad Jodie Burdick also went 2-for-3 for the Red Barons. Elizabeth Schriner was 4-for-5, scored 2 runs, and had 3 RBI’s for Rock Valley. Ashton Melaas allowed two runs and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings to get the win and finish the season at 19-3.

Corning Community College (37-3) won a program-record 37 games this season and won their first Region III title since 2004.

(Video courtesy: NJCAA)

(Photo courtesy: @CCCRED_BARONS)