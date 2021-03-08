NEB’s Maisie Neuber wins Athlete of the Week

ROME, Pa. (WETM) – This week’s Athlete of the Week had a huge game on the basketball court.

Northeast Bradford basketball player Maisie Neuber is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Neuber scored a career-high 38 points and added 11 rebounds and six steals for the Panthers in a win against North Penn/Liberty. Maisie led the NTL in scoring this season averaging 20.2 points a game.

Neuber received 69 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.