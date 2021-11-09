New book co-authored by Corning native aims to inspire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A brand new book is looking to change the world.

The book, “Pulling Each Other Along: Sharing Stories of Human Kindness” will feature 31 real-life stories of inspiration and kindness. Each story will be presented through the words of those who lived them, including Pittsburgh Steelers great Rocky Bleier, International Boxing Hall of Famer Bonnie Mann of Corning, and many more.

Fellow Corning native Doug Cornfield is a special co-author of the book along with Todd Civin. The forward is written by acclaimed sports personality and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw.

This week, the book launched a special Kickstarter campaign looking to raise funds and donations. You can find the campaign at Kickstarter.com. The book’s slogan, “inspiring human kindness one story at a time” is a positive outlook at life and overcoming challenges along the way.

With video shared to 18 Sports by the book’s creators, we hear from Bleier himself on how this book will certainly pull you along in life.