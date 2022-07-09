ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Newfield basketball standout was honored for his success both on and off of the basketball court on Saturday.

A pep-rally style celebration was held at the McDonald’s in Ithaca by owner Herbert Thomas to celebrate the achievements of Newfield basketball standout Jalen Hardison. The Class C Player of the Year is an outstanding McDonald’s crew member at the restaurant. The McDonald’s on Elmira Road gave away 1,000 free small fries to customers who attended to celebrate Jalen reaching the 1,000 career points milestone.

Hardison, who will be a senior this upcoming school year, scored 28 points against Stillwater in the Class C state finals to help the Trojans win their first-ever state title this past season. Acting Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis was in attendance and spoke at the event and congratulated Jalen and the Trojans.