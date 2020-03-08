Newfield boys hold off Watkins Glen to win sectional title

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Newfield boys basketball team held off a late rally by Watkins Glen to win a sectional title on Saturday at SUNY Cortland.

The third-seeded Trojans hung on for a 63-60 win against top-seeded Watkins Glen to win a Section IV Class C title. Newfield led 47-35 after the third quarter. Watkins Glen rallied in the fourth quarter and a 3-point play by Jacob DeJong cut the Newfield lead to 2 with under 5 minutes to play. Newfield answered back as Jacob Humble and DaeJahd Leckey made clutch 3-pointers for the Trojans as Newfield would stay in front to win their third sectional title in four years. The last two sectional title wins for Newfield were in Class D. Josh Wood scored a game-high 23 points for the Trojans. Max Evans had a team-high 17 points for Watkins Glen (21-3).

Newfield (22-2) will play Weedsport in the Class C state quarterfinals next Saturday at 1:45 p.m. at Onondaga Community College.