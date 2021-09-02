Newfield boys soccer defeats Elmira Notre Dame in season opener

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Newfield boys soccer team began their season with a win on the road on Thursday.

The Trojans defeated Elmira Notre Dame 2-0 in the season opener for both teams. Newfield scored both of their goals in the first half. The Trojans are on the road against Odessa-Montour on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. The Crusaders are at Newark Valley on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Check out the highlights and more scores from Thursday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Waverly 7, Watkins Glen 0
Trumansburg 2, SVEC 1

Boys golf

Corning 205, Horseheads 206

