Newfield girls stay undefeated with win over S-VE

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – The Newfield girls basketball team is still undefeated this season.

The Trojans moved to 14-0 this season with a 47-27 win at home against Spencer-Van Etten on Tuesday. Katie Moravec led Newfield in scoring with 25 points and Maura Wood-Ellis added seven points and 17 rebounds for the Trojans. Newfield is ranked 10th in the state in Class C.

Newfield is on the road on Friday against Tioga at 7:00 p.m.

Here is a look at some more High School Basketball scores from Tuesday.

Boys

Elmira 65, Corning 38

Watkins Glen 80, Odessa-Montour 36

Newfield 75, Spencer-Van Etten 48

Candor 51, Tioga 37

Waverly 60, Newark Valley 44

Athens 76, Wellsboro 71



Girls

Newark Valley 67, Waverly 62

Candor 59, Tioga 54

Athens 58, Wyalusing 37