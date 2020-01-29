Newfield girls stay undefeated with win over S-VE

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – The Newfield girls basketball team is still undefeated this season.
The Trojans moved to 14-0 this season with a 47-27 win at home against Spencer-Van Etten on Tuesday. Katie Moravec led Newfield in scoring with 25 points and Maura Wood-Ellis added seven points and 17 rebounds for the Trojans. Newfield is ranked 10th in the state in Class C.
Newfield is on the road on Friday against Tioga at 7:00 p.m.
Here is a look at some more High School Basketball scores from Tuesday.
Boys
Elmira 65, Corning 38
Watkins Glen 80, Odessa-Montour 36
Newfield 75, Spencer-Van Etten 48
Candor 51, Tioga 37
Waverly 60, Newark Valley 44
Athens 76, Wellsboro 71
Girls
Newark Valley 67, Waverly 62
Candor 59, Tioga 54
Athens 58, Wyalusing 37