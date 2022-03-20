NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – The state champion Trojans arrived home in style on Sunday.

(Video & photo courtesy: QCountry 103.7)

The Class C state champion Newfield boys basketball team returned home on Sunday following their state title win. The Trojans were escorted home by local law enforcement and fire departments in front of fans. Newfield defeated Stillwater 87-62 in the NYSPHSAA Class C state finals at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Saturday. The Trojans won their first state title in program history with the win.

The Trojans won a Section IV Class C title as a No. 4 seed. Newfield finishes their historic state title winning season with a record of 23-4.