Newfield wins boys and girls IAC crowns

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a night to remember for Newfield basketball.

Both the boys and girls teams took home IAC Championship crowns on the campus of Tompkins-Cortland Community College Thursday night. The girls took down Union Springs, 48-37, behind 19 points from Katie Moravec.

It was the first IAC Tournament Championship for Newfield since 1980.

On the boys side, Newfield earned a hard-fought comeback win over Marathon, 57-54. Full highlights and reaction from Thursday’s major day in Newfield sports history.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

#7 Newfield 57, #6 Marathon 54 – IAC Small School Championship

Hughesville 64, Troy 46 – PIAA District IV Quarters

Central Columbia 74, Wellsboro 65 – PIAA District IV Quarters

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

#7 Newfield 48, Union Springs 37 – IAC Small School Championship

Athens 52, Montoursville 45 – PIAA District IV Quarters

O-M 47, Moravia 46