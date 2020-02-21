Newfield wins boys and girls IAC crowns

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a night to remember for Newfield basketball.

Both the boys and girls teams took home IAC Championship crowns on the campus of Tompkins-Cortland Community College Thursday night. The girls took down Union Springs, 48-37, behind 19 points from Katie Moravec.

It was the first IAC Tournament Championship for Newfield since 1980.

On the boys side, Newfield earned a hard-fought comeback win over Marathon, 57-54. Full highlights and reaction from Thursday’s major day in Newfield sports history.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
#7 Newfield 57, #6 Marathon 54 – IAC Small School Championship
Hughesville 64, Troy 46 – PIAA District IV Quarters
Central Columbia 74, Wellsboro 65 – PIAA District IV Quarters

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
#7 Newfield 48, Union Springs 37 – IAC Small School Championship
Athens 52, Montoursville 45 – PIAA District IV Quarters
O-M 47, Moravia 46

