ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College men’s hockey is on a roll and preparing for another big weekend.

Elmira College men’s hockey is fresh off of a huge week, earning them the 7th spot in the USCHO poll. The Purple and Gold knocked off 3, top-10 teams in 3 games over the past week and claimed the Utica University Thanksgiving Showcase crown. Following 10 games without a ranking, the Soaring Eagles will next host their annual Teddy Bear Toss weekend at the Murray Athletic Center.

As a part of the weekend, NEHC opponents Johnson & Wales and UMass Boston will visit “The Domes,” something that head coach Aaron Saul believes, will be a welcome challenge.

“The games are league play this weekend, said Saul. We’ve lost two games in our league, so we are a little bit behind the eight ball. We want to make sure we take care of that.”

With the big weekend approaching, senior teammates Nicholas Domitrovic and Shawn Kennedy emphasized how motived this group of players is.

Senior forward Nicholas Domitrovic earned the NEHC Player of the Week, recording 4 goals and 2 assists.

“We are really excited, said Domitrovic. We are showing what we can do as a group and what we believe we can achieve this year. Last week was great, but we want to keep building off of it. As the expression goes, championships aren’t given out in November.”

Kennedy echoed Domitrovic and shared the team’s excitement to return to home ice.

“Teddy Bear Toss is always a good time, said Kennedy. We’re just looking forward to doing the same thing we have been doing and keeping the mojo up.”

The Soaring Eagles will bring their 7th place ranking back to the Murray Athletic Center on Friday. EC hosts Johnson & Wales at 7 p.m., opening the weekend slate. On Saturday, the Purple and Gold host UMass Boston at 4 p.m. for the Teddy Bear Toss game.