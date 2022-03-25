ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WETM) – Elmira native Johnny Beecher and Michigan are one win away from advancing to the Frozen Four.

(Photo courtesy: mgoblue.com)

The No. 1 overall seed Michigan men’s ice hockey team began play in the NCAA Tournament with a 5-3 win against American International on Friday in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Wolverines jumped out to an early 2-0 lead less than five minutes into the game on goals scored Garrett Van Wyhe and Ethan Edwards. The Yellow Jackets would cut the lead to 2-1 later in the first period on a goal by Brian Rigali. The Wolverines answered back early in the second period on a power-play goal on a one-timer by Brendan Brisson followed by another goal by Matty Beniers two minutes later to give the Wolverines a 4-1 lead.

Beecher had three shots for the Wolverines (30-9-1). The Michigan junior and first round draft pick by the Boston Bruins in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has six goals and eight assists for the Wolverines this season.

The Big Ten champs will face the winner of Quinnipiac and St. Cloud State in an NCAA Regional Final in Allentown on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.