North Penn/Mansfield knocks off Troy

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The North Penn/Mansfield boys basketball team dealt Troy their second loss of the season on Friday.

The Tigers defeated the Trojans at home 68-64. Troy erased a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter and a 3-point play by Ty Barrett tied the game at 64 with a 1:45 to go in regulation. Brody Burleigh scored a go-ahead basket down low to give the Tigers a 66-64 lead with under a minute to go.

Barrett scored a game-high 25 points for the Trojans and the junior surpassed 1,000 career points at Troy (9-2). Karson Dominick and Curtis Craig each scored 19 points for North Penn/Mansfield (4-4).

More NTL scores from Friday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Wellsboro 64, Towanda 33
Wyalusing 64, Cowanesque Valley 48
Athens 73, Williamson 27

Girls basketball

Williamson 44, North Penn-Liberty 30

Wrestling

Wyalusing 42, Sullivan County 21
North Penn-Liberty 24, Northeast Bradford 12

