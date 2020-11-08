NP/Liberty volleyball forfeits state playoff game due to COVID-19 concerns

LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) – The five-time reigning District IV Class AA champion North Penn/Liberty volleyball team will not play in the PIAA state tournament.

School Superintendent Sam Rotella has announced that the Mounties have forfeited their first round matchup due to COVID-19 concerns. North Penn/Liberty was scheduled to play on the road against Holy Redeemer on Tuesday in the first round. The Mounties won their fifth straight district title with a win against Wellsboro in four sets on Thursday at Williamson High School.

North Penn/Liberty made it all the way to the Class AA state finals last season.