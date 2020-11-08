NP/Liberty volleyball forfeits state playoff game due to COVID-19 concerns

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) – The five-time reigning District IV Class AA champion North Penn/Liberty volleyball team will not play in the PIAA state tournament.

School Superintendent Sam Rotella has announced that the Mounties have forfeited their first round matchup due to COVID-19 concerns. North Penn/Liberty was scheduled to play on the road against Holy Redeemer on Tuesday in the first round. The Mounties won their fifth straight district title with a win against Wellsboro in four sets on Thursday at Williamson High School.

North Penn/Liberty made it all the way to the Class AA state finals last season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now