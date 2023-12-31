ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – North Penn-Mansfield and Troy claimed tournament crowns, as the Josh Palmer Clarion Inn Classic wrapped up.

Two local teams headlined the list of champions from the Josh Palmer Clarion Inn Classic. In the first title game, North Penn-Mansfield defeated Elmira Notre Dame 65-30, to win the Boys Regional Division 1 crown. Karson Dominick led the Tigers with 29 points, earning him the tournament MVP. North Penn-Mansfield’s Brady Stetter earned the defensive honor, while Cooper Shaw earned a spot on the All-Tournament team, along with Elmira Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Parker. Finn Schweizer was claimed the sixth man award for the Crusaders.

Troy stays unbeaten and wins the Boys Regional Division 2 title over Corning.

In the second NTL vs. Section IV matchup, Troy continued their undefeated streak to claim the Boys Regional Division 2 title. The Trojans rode a 20 point night from MVP Colin Loveland, to the victory. Regional Division 2 sixth man award winner, Jack Burbage added 17 to Troy’s winning effort. Corning’s scoring attack was led by 20 points from 8th grade sensation Nolyn Proudfoot, who made the All-Tournament team alongside Mekai Daniels. Troy’s Lance Heasley capped off the collection of hardware for the Trojans, earning the Tournament defensive award.

New Rochelle’s Kas Mirza won National Division MVP with 30 points and the new title game tournament record for three pointers made (7).

The Boys National Division closed out the tournament with one huge performance. New Rochelle defeated St. Mary’s (Maryland) behind a record breaking, 30 point night from Kas Mirza. The senior set the tournament title game record with 7, three pointers made in the 59-44 win. The outstanding effort earned Mirza the National Division MVP. Joining Mirza on the All-Tournament team was New Rochelle’s Matthew Sainvill, Malik Gasper, and Sean Thomas. Sainvill earned the sixth man award, while Thomas claimed the defensive honor. Also selected to the team was Jovanni Hall and Riley Costello from St. Mary’s, as well as Elmira’s Chris Woodard.

On the girls side, Seton Catholic took home the Division 2 crown with a 44-30 win over Ithaca. Seton Catholic’s Erin Derr was named MVP, while Olympia Hopf and Alexandra Back took home the sixth man and defensive honors. Ithaca’s Mae Johnson and Stella Sapp-Dietrich made the All-Tournament team, along with Edison’s Payton Littlefield.

Cardinal O’Hara defeated Bishop Kearney for their second tournament title in two weeks.

In the final girls game of the night, Cardinal O’Hara spoiled Bishop Kearney’s bid for a second straight title. The Lady Hawks bested the Kings 69-55 behind 22 points and 10 rebounds from MVP Kyla Hayes. Jordyn Williams added 14 points to the O’Hara scoring effort, landing her an All-Tournament team selection. Joining the Lady Hawks pair was their teammate Ny’Ema Blair, who won the sixth man award. Bishop Kearney’s Klarissa Goode took home the defensive award, as her teammates Allie Hall and Asia Wilson joined her on the All-Tournament team. Also on the All-Tournament team, Horseheads’ Sophia Bonnell. Saturday’s Palmer Classic win is the second straight tournament title for Cardinal O’Hara. The Lady Hawks previously won the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada last week.

In the consolation round, plenty of local athletes put on great performances for their final games of the tournament. Elmira’s Chris Woodard scored 31 points against Bishop Kearney in a Boys National Division win. Horseheads’ Maddox Hughey netted 28 points to go along with 20 from Jack Fesetch in a loss to Greater Latrobe. On the girls side, Corning’s Hannah Nichols led the Hawks in a loss to Troy with 17 points. In a rivalry matchup, Horseheads bested Elmira with 19 points from Jordyn Gross and 18 from Sophia Bonnell. Elmira’s Mariah Matias continued to impress with 20 points and 9 rebounds.

A look at scores from the final day of action in the Josh Palmer Clarion Inn Classic are listed below:

Championships:

Boys Regional Division 1: North Penn-Mansfield 65 – Elmira Notre Dame 30

Boys Regional Division 2: Troy 66 – Corning 55

Boys National Division: New Rochelle 59 – St. Mary’s (MD) 44

Girls Regional Division 1: Cardinal O’Hara 69 – Bishop Kearney 55

Girls Regional Division 2: Seton Catholic 41 – Ithaca 30

Consolation Games:

Girls Division Consolation: Troy 57 – Corning 50

Girls Division Consolation: St. Mary’s 68 – Harrison 61

Girls Division Consolation: Horseheads 52 – Elmira 37

Boys National Division Consolation: Elmira 62 – Bishop Kearney 50

Boys National Division Consolation: Greater Latrobe 67 – Horseheads 59

Boys National Division Consolation: Mount St. Michael 58 – Epic South 41

Other tournament games:

Girls Basketball: More Than A Game Tournament (at Onondaga High School) –

Watkins Glen 61 – Onondaga 30

Boys Basketball: Addison Holiday Colwell St Classic Championship –

Odessa-Montour 62 – Cowanesque Valley 43

Other games:

Boys Basketball:

Moravia 76 – Avoca-Prattsburgh 51

Tioga 48 – Vestal 37

Watkins Glen 57 – Newfield 52



College Basketball:

NCAA DII Women’s Basketball: Mansfield University 65 – #21 California University of Pennsylvania 54

NCAA DII Men’s Basketball: #6 California University of Pennsylvania 88 – Mansfield University 76

NCAA DI Men’s Basketball: Syracuse 81 – Pitt 73

Stick with 18 Sports for more on local basketball in the Twin Tiers.