NTL basketball highlights & scores – 1/3

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Athens boys and the Sayre girls basketball teams were both in action at home on Monday night.
Williamsport jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter against the Wildcats on their way to a 55-23 win over Athens. The North Penn/Mansfield girls took a 23-6 lead into halftime against Sayre on the road and went on to defeat the Redskins 38-8.
Check out the highlights and NTL scores from Monday are listed below.
Girls basketball
North Penn/Mansfield 38, Sayre 8
Northwest 42, Wyalusing 32
Boys basketball
Williamsport 55, Athens 23
North Penn/Mansfield 59, Williamson 52
Wrestling
North Penn/Liberty 42, Northeast Bradford 15