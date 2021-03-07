NTL basketball teams eye district titles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several area NTL High School basketball teams are still alive in the District IV Basketball Championships.

The North Penn/Liberty and Wyalusing boys have both punched their ticket into District IV title games and many other teams are still alive and have their eyes on winning a district title.

The schedule for area NTL teams still alive in the District IV Basketball Championships are listed below.

Boys basketball

District IV Class A finals

(1) North Penn/Liberty vs. (2) St. John Neumann – 3/11 – 8:00 p.m. at Williamsport

District IV Class AA finals

(5) East Juniata vs. (2) Wyalusing – 3/12 – 8:00 p.m. at Williamsport

District IV Class AAA semifinals

(3) Troy at (2) Central Columbia – 3/8 – 7:30 pm

District IV Class AAAA semifinals

(5) Athens at (1) Danville – 3/9 – 7:00 pm

Girls basketball

District IV Class AAA semifinals

(3) Loyalsock at (2) Towanda – 3/9 – 7:00 pm

District IV Class AAAA semifinals

(3) Athens at (2) Shamokin – 3/8 – 7:00 pm

