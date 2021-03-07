NTL basketball teams eye district titles

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several area NTL High School basketball teams are still alive in the District IV Basketball Championships.

The North Penn/Liberty and Wyalusing boys have both punched their ticket into District IV title games and many other teams are still alive and have their eyes on winning a district title.

The schedule for area NTL teams still alive in the District IV Basketball Championships are listed below.

Boys basketball

District IV Class A finals
(1) North Penn/Liberty vs. (2) St. John Neumann – 3/11 – 8:00 p.m. at Williamsport

District IV Class AA finals
(5) East Juniata vs. (2) Wyalusing – 3/12 – 8:00 p.m. at Williamsport

District IV Class AAA semifinals
(3) Troy at (2) Central Columbia – 3/8 – 7:30 pm

District IV Class AAAA semifinals
(5) Athens at (1) Danville – 3/9 – 7:00 pm

Girls basketball

District IV Class AAA semifinals
(3) Loyalsock at (2) Towanda – 3/9 – 7:00 pm

District IV Class AAAA semifinals
(3) Athens at (2) Shamokin – 3/8 – 7:00 pm

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now