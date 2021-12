NTL football All-Stars announced

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The NTL All-Star teams have been announced for the 2021 season and the Canton Warriors received several big awards.

The Warriors won a District IV Class A title this past season and made it all the way to the state semifinals. Canton junior Weston Bellows was named the large school Player of the Year. Teammate and junior Riley Parker won Offensive Player of the Year and junior Hayden Ward won Defensive Player of the Year for the Warriors.

The NTL All-Star teams are listed below.

2021 N.T.L. Large School

OFFENSE

Quarterback

First Team – Cooper Kitchen, Sr. Canton HS

Second Team – Mason Lister, Jr. Athens HS

Honorable Mention – Isaac Keane, Sr. Wellsboro HS

Karson Dominick, So. North Penn / Mansfield HS

Running Back

First Team – Riley Parker, Jr. Canton HS

Shayne Reid, Sr. Athens HS

Second Team – Clayton Smith, So. Troy HS

Damien Landon, Sr. Troy HS

Hayden Ward, Jr. Canton HS

Honorable Mention – Riley Vanderpool, Fr. Towanda HS

Tight End

First Team – Joe Brown, Jr. Wellsboro HS

Second Team – Mason Woodward, Jr. Troy HS

Honorable Mention – Troy Pritchard, Sr. Athens HS

Wide Receiver

First Team – Weston Bellows, Jr. Canton HS

Karter Rude, Sr. Athens HS

Cameron Fabian, Sr. North Penn / Mansfield HS

Second Team – Ryan Sweet, Sr. Wellsboro HS

Jacob Bruyn, Sr. Wyalusing HS

Gavin Cohick, Sr. Troy HS

Justin Schoonover Jr. Towanda HS

Honorable Mention – JJ Babcock, Sr. Athens

Dylan Abernathy, Sr. Wellsboro HS

Offensive Line

First Team – Mason Imbt, Sr. Troy HS

Caiden Williams, Sr. Canton HS

Connor Davis, Sr. Canton HS

Eli Crane, Sr. Troy HS

Cameron Brought, Jr. Wellsboro HS

Second Team – Kory Shucker, Jr. Troy HS

Jacob Johnson, Jr. North Penn / Mansfield HS

Dylan Harford, Sr. Athens HS

Brennan Taylor, Jr. Canton HS

Gage Pepper, Jr. Canton HS

Honorable Mention – Tom Forrest, Sr. Athens HS

Hayes Campbell, So. Wellsboro HS

Kicker

First Team – Shayne Reid, Sr. Athens HS

Second Team –Caiden Alexander, Sr. North Penn / Mansfield HS

Honorable Mention – Bailey Ferguson, Jr. Canton HS

Jack Poirer, Jr. Wellsboro HS

2021 N.T.L. Large School

DEFENSE

Defensive Tackle

First Team – Mason Imbt, Sr. Troy HS

Mason Nelson, Sr. Canton HS

Second Team – Eli Crane, Sr. Troy HS

Cameron Brought, Jr. Wellsboro HS

Honorable Mention – Jacob Johnson, Jr. North Penn / Mansfield HS

Gage Pepper, Jr. Canton HS

Timothy Parker So. Towanda HS

Defensive End

First Team – Caiden Williams, Sr. Canton HS

Ryan Sweet, Sr. Wellsboro HS

Second Team – Mason Woodward, Jr. Troy HS

Cody Hermansen, So. North Penn / Mansfield HS

Troy Pritchard, Sr. Athens HS

Linebacker

First Team – Hayden Ward, Jr. Canton HS

Gaven Sexauer, Sr. North Penn / Mansfield HS

Joe Brown, Jr. Wellsboro HS

Kory Shucker, Jr. Troy HS

Second Team – Caleb Nichols, Jr. Athens HS

Connor Davis, Sr. Canton HS

Michael Davis, So. Canton HS

Riley Parker, Jr. Canton HS

Honorable Mention – Riley Vanderpool, Fr. Towanda HS

Kohen Lehman, Jr. North Penn / Mansfield HS

Defensive Back

First Team – Weston Bellows, Jr. Canton HS

Karter Rude, Sr. Athens HS

Connor Adams, Sr. Wellsboro HS

Cameron Fabian, Sr. North Penn / Mansfield HS

Gavin Cohick, Sr. Troy HS

Second Team – Justin Schoonover Jr. Towanda HS

Bailey Ferguson, Jr. Canton HS

Isaac Keane, Sr, Wellsboro HS

Shayne Reid, Sr. Athens HS

Honorable Mention – Austin Allen, Jr. Canton HS

Punter

First Team – Damien Landon, Sr. Troy HS

Second Team – Caleb Nichols, Jr. Athens HS

Honorable Mention – Michael Davis, So. Canton HS

Cameron Fabian, Sr. North Penn / Mansfield HS

Player of the Year – Weston Bellows, Jr. Canton HS

Offensive Player of the Year – Riley Parker, Jr. Canton HS

Defensive Player of the Year – Hayden Ward, Jr. Canton HS

Lineman of the Year – Mason Imbt, Sr. Troy HS

Coaching Staff of the Year – Tyler Sechrist, Canton HS

2021 N.T.L. Small School

First Team QB Logan Almeida Montgomery Sr, #4 RB Austin Johnson Muncy Fr, #7 RB Lane Lush South Williamsport Sr, #28 WR Ross Eyer Muncy Jr, #11 WR Coltin Hans Montgomery Sr, #81 WR Tanyon Brown Cowaneque Valley Sr, #7 TE Bailey Hadzinikolov Muncy Sr, #25 OL Isaac Harris Muncy Sr, #71 OL Xander Brown Muncy Sr, #50 OL Thayden Miller Montgomery Sr, #74 OL Kade Sottolano Cowaneque Valley Sr, #73 OL Lucas Long South Williamsport Jr, #56 K Loudon Boring Muncy Sr, #21