ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – NTL Football Media Day will be held for the first time in two years next month.

NTL Football Media Day will be held on Tuesday, August 3rd at 1:00 p.m. at The Club At Shepard Hills in Waverly. The event was not held last year due to the pandemic. NTL football coaches and players will gather to talk to the local media to preview the upcoming season.

The High School football season in Pennsylvania kicks off on Friday, August 27th.