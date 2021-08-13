NTL football preview: Troy Trojans

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – The Troy Trojans kick off their season at home in two weeks.

Troy is looking to have another good season after going 4-2 last season and making it to the District IV Class AA semifinals. The Trojans told 18 Sports that they lost a lot of talent last year but they hope to rebuild. ” I’m really looking forward to the season. See how we do. Rebuild, get these young kids in there, teach them how to play,” said Troy senior lineman Mason Imbt.

Troy senior lineman Eli Crane thinks that the team will be strong in the running game and on defense. ” We’ve got both fullback and running back returning so I think it’s going to be our backfield and our defense,” said Crane.

Troy begins their season at home against Bald Eagle on August 27th at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now