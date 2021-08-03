NTL kicks off football season with Media Day

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The NTL kicked off their High School football season with Media Day on Tuesday.

NTL football players and coaches spoke with the local media during the event that was held at The Club at Shepard Hills in Waverly. It was the first time the event was held in two years after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. “This is a very important event for our athletes. It really highlights our area athletes and it’s great to see all these kids out here,” said Wellsboro head coach Matt Hildebrand.

The NTL did have a season last fall during the pandemic but teams weren’t able to play a full season due to postponements. Players and coaches said they are excited to get back on the gridiron. ” I know all these teams here are going to be getting after it. It’s going to be great times over the next couple of weeks,” said Athens head coach Jack Young.

The High School football season in Pennsylvania kicks off on Friday, August 27th.