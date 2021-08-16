NTL Season Preview: Canton Warriors

CANTON, Pa. (WETM) – The High School football season begins for the Canton Warriors next Saturday.

The Warriors had another big season last year going 4-1 and made it to the District IV Class A finals. Canton did lose all-state tight end Ben Knapp who is now at Penn State. The Warriors do return a lot of players from a year ago and head coach Tyler Sechrist says depth will be a strength this season. ” We’ve been fortunate at Canton to have a lot of good players the last few years. I actually think we have more depth now than we have in the past,” said Sechrist.

Senior Cooper Kitchen threw nine touchdowns last season for the Warriors and returns at quarterback. He says the team believes that they could have another big season. “We have a lot of players coming back so obviously having a good year last year gives us some confidence going into this year,” said Kitchen.

Canton begins their season next Saturday at home against North Penn/Mansfield at 1:00 p.m.