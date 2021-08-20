NTL Season Preview: North Penn/Mansfield Panthers

BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The North Penn/Mansfield football team is looking forward to playing a full season this season.

The Panthers were only able to play four games last year due to the pandemic and went 2-2. North Penn/Mansfield head coach Tom Dickinson says that the team has put in a lot of work and that they are excited for the season to start. ” These kids have been working hard. They worked hard last year for a lot of weeks. Many more than the four games we played so I know they are thrilled for it,” said Dickinson.

The Panthers have a young team this year and team speed looks to be a strength. ” We’re really fast. We’re a fast group. It’s going to be really exciting to play ten games. We’ll see what happens,” said Panthers senior running back and defensive back Cameron Fabian.

North Penn/Mansfield begins their season next Saturday afternoon on the road against Canton at 1:00 p.m.