NTL Season Preview: Sayre Redskins

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre football team is excited to get their season started next Friday.

The Redskins went 1-2 last season and were only able to play three games due to the pandemic. Senior quarterback Brayden Horton returns after missing last season with a thumb injury and can’t wait to get back on the field. “I haven’t played a football game in two years so I’m pretty excited this year and I think everybody is kind of the same way,” said Horton.

Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman says the team will need to address the offensive line but they should be strong at skill positions. ” We return a lot of junior and seniors so a lot of skill guys come back. We did lose a couple of offensive lineman but we have some kids who have been kind of waiting and watching,” said Gorman.

Sayre begins their season next Friday at home against Towanda at 7:00 p.m.