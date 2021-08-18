NTL Season Preview: Towanda Black Knights

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The Towanda football team is hoping to have a bounce back season.

Towanda is coming off of a 1-5 season and head coach Craig Dawsey says that the team will try to improve each week. ” Play with passion. Play with poise. I think to improve every week on offense. Never give up on defense. I think that they are all phases that we can do in order to get better every week,” said Dawsey.

The Black Knights have been putting in the work and are excited to begin their season next Friday. ” We’ve got a young group coming in of freshman and they know how to play football. We’ve been working all summer and we’re excited,” said Towanda senior fullback Mason Hartmann.

Towanda begins their season next Friday on the road against Sayre at 7:00 p.m.