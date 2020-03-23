NYS high school winter state championships cancelled

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The high school winter state championships in New York have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the cancellations on Monday. The impacted championships are the boys and girls basketball state tournaments, as well as the ice hockey and bowling championships. The Elmira girls and the Avoca and Newfield boys basketball teams as well as the Corning bowling team were all hoping to compete in states.

The start of the high school spring sports season has been postponed until mid-April due to the outbreak. The status of the NYSPHSAA spring sports championships will be determined by April 27th.