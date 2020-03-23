Breaking News
Hundreds laid off at Corning Inc.

NYS high school winter state championships cancelled

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The high school winter state championships in New York have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced the cancellations on Monday. The impacted championships are the boys and girls basketball state tournaments, as well as the ice hockey and bowling championships. The Elmira girls and the Avoca and Newfield boys basketball teams as well as the Corning bowling team were all hoping to compete in states.

The start of the high school spring sports season has been postponed until mid-April due to the outbreak. The status of the NYSPHSAA spring sports championships will be determined by April 27th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now