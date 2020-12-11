NYSPHSAA cancels winter state championships and puts high-risk sports on hold for high school student-athletes due to pandemic

LATHAM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced the cancellation of all 2021 Winter State Championships and decided to postpone high-risk sports on Friday.

“When examining the feasibility of Winter State Championships, it became apparent that travel and overnight accommodations would create a unique challenge for our member schools,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “At this time, we must prioritize maximizing student participation without a focus on championship events.”

Winter State Championships affected include bowling, basketball, boys swimming & diving, competitive cheerleading, gymnastics, indoor track & field, ice hockey, skiing, and wrestling.

The association is also postponing all high-risk sports until state officials give permission due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in New York. High-risk sports include basketball, boys lacrosse, competitive cheerleading, football, ice hockey, volleyball, and wrestling.

NYSPHSAA says the decisions were made due to membership concerns about keeping student-athletes, coaches, and families safe during the pandemic.

Low- and moderate-risk regular season sports are still allowed at this time.