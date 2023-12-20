ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WETM) – Odessa-Montour grad Stefanie Collins has added another impressive accolade to a stellar basketball career.

(Photo Courtesy: St. Bonaventure Athletics)

Odessa-Montour grad Stef Collins was named as a member of the St. Bonaventure Athletics 2024 Hall of Fame Class, on Tuesday. Collins earned the NYS Class D Player of the Year award in 2001 after leading Odessa-Montour girls basketball to a state title. After the banner year, Collins went on to make a major impact at St. Bonaventure. In her time with the Bonnies, Collins earned the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year honor, as a freshmen before filling the program’s record books. As a sophomore, the O-M grad ranked third nationally in three-point percentage (.466) while averaging 16 points per game, and leading the team in scoring. In addition, Collins would make the A10 All-Conference team in that season and years to follow.

At the conclusion of her St. Bonaventure career, Collins ranked 12th in career scoring (1,421 points), third in total 3-pointers (288), seventh in free throw percentage (.815), and 10th in steals (148). In addition, the standout guard holds 9th for the most games scoring in double-figures, and owns the 3rd best single-game scoring performance with 36 points in 2003.

After a stellar career with the Bonnies, the local grad took her talents to the world stage. Collins made Great Britain’s National Team, following the heritage of her mother, Janet, who is from England. In 2012, Collins represented Great Britain in the Olympic Games in London, England. After the Olympics, Collins cemented her name in England’s National Team records, appearing in the most games for the team by any player. Great Britain finished 4th with Collins, in the 2019 European Championships.

Following an outstanding playing career in the UK’s top league, Collins turned to coaching. The Odessa-Montour grad served as the head coach for the Cardiff Met Archers, England’s U-17 team, and other roles with Great Britain basketball.

Collins is set to be inducted into the 45th Class of St. Bonaventure Athletics Hall of Fame on June 8th, 2024.