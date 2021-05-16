Olmstead, McNaney help teams advance in NCAA Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grad Aidan Olmstead and Corning native Logan McNaney are both moving on in the men’s lacrosse NCAA Tournament.

Olmstead tied a career-high with five goals for Loyola as the Greyhounds won a thriller on the road against 7th-seeded Denver in the first round 14-13. The Greyhounds (10-5) will take on second-seeded Duke in the quarterfinals next Sunday at noon.

McNaney and third-seeded Maryland advanced with a 17-11 win at home against Vermont in the first round. The sophomore goalie made six saves in goal for the Terrapins. Maryland (13-0) is coached by Corning native John Tillman and will take on sixth-seeded Notre Dame in the quarterfinals next Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

In women’s lacrosse, Corning grads Riley and Logan Olmstead and Loyola lost to third-seeded Syracuse 20-8 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Carrier Dome. The Greyhounds won a Patriot League Championship this season and finish with a record of 12-3.