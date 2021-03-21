Olmstead, McNaney shine in men’s lacrosse at Division I level

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local athletes shined this weekend in men’s lacrosse at the Division I level.

Corning grad Aidan Olmstead matched a career-high eights points on three goals and five assists in a 24-10 win for 12-ranked Loyola against Bucknell on Saturday. The senior has 12 goals and 18 assists for the 4-2 Greyhounds and leads the team in assists and points. Loyola is on the road against Towson on Saturday at noon.

Corning native Logan McNaney had a big game in goal for third-ranked Maryland on Saturday. The sophomore made 11 saves as the Terps moved to 5-0 with a 16-8 win over 13th-ranked Ohio State. McNaney has a record of 5-0 with a .541 save percentage for the Terrapins. Maryland is on the road against seventh-ranked Rutgers next Sunday at noon on ESPNU.

(Video and photo courtesy: @LoyolaMLAX, @TerpsMLax)