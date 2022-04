ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning grad Aidan Olmstead has earned a weekly award in the Patriot League.

(Photo courtesy: loyolagreyhounds.com)

Aidan Olmstead has been named the Patriot League offensive player of the week. Olmstead matched his season-high with seven points on three goals and four assists for Loyola in a 18-7 win over Navy. The graduate student leads the Greyhounds this season with 40 points on 17 goals and 23 assists.

Loyola (5-5) hosts Boston University on Saturday at noon.