WORCESTER, M.A. (WETM) – Corning grad Aidan Olmstead reached two career milestones at Loyola on Saturday.

The grad student scored two goals and had an assist for the Loyola men’s lacrosse team in their 16-8 win on the road against Holy Cross. Olmstead scored a goal in the first half that gave him his 200th career point. He became the third Loyola player to reach 200 career points. The co-captain then reached another milestone by scoring his 100th career goal in the third period. Olmstead is one of just three players in school history (Gary Hanley and Pat Spencer) to tally both 100 goals and 100 assists in a career for the Greyhounds. Olmstead has 14 goals and 19 assists this season and leads the team in assists and in points with 33.

Loyola (4-5) is on the road against Navy next Saturday at 1:00 p.m.