ANNAPOLIS, M.D (WETM) – Corning’s Aidan Olmstead had another big game for the Greyhounds on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: loyolagreyhounds.com)

Corning grad Aidan Olmstead scored a game-high seven points on three goals and four assists for the Greyhounds as Loyola defeated Navy on the road 18-7. Olmstead scored a highlight reel behind-the-back goal in the first quarter to give the Greyhounds a 6-1 lead.

The graduate student has 17 goals and a team-high 23 assists this season. Aidan also leads the team in points with 40. Olmstead became the third Loyola player to reach 200 career points last weekend in their 16-8 win on the road against Holy Cross.

Loyola (5-5) hosts Boston University at noon next Saturday.