Olympic bronze medalist Kyle Dake to compete at World Championships

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lansing native and Cornell wrestling alum Kyle Dake will try to bring home another medal on a huge stage.

The Olympic bronze medalist at Tokyo has accepted his bid and will compete at the 2021 World Championships in October. Dake took home bronze last week at the Summer Olympics at 74-kilograms in men’s freestyle wrestling. Dake bounced back from a quarterfinal loss to beat Italy’s Frank Chamizo, 5-0, to bring home a medal. The former member of the Big Red is also a four-time NCAA Wrestling Champion at Cornell.

The 2021 World Championships will be held in Oslo, Norway from October 2nd thru the 10th.