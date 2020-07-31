PA lawmaker urges PIAA to allow fans in stands at sporting events this fall

Harrisburg, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is urging the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) to reconsider and allow spectators at High School sporting events this fall.

The PIAA announced on Wednesday that there will be a High School fall sports season in Pennsylvania but without spectators due to the the coronavirus pandemic.

Aaron Bernstine, the representative for the 10th District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, sent a letter on Friday to Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine and the PIAA Board of Directors asking them to reconsider and to allow fans in the stands at upcoming sporting events this fall.

Part of the statement issued by Bernstine is listed below:

“I am disappointed the PIAA failed to attempt to develop innovative and individualized plans to allow parents and families to safely watch and support their student-athletes at school sporting events this fall. This blanket decision by the board of directors will have negative impacts on our student athletes’ well-being and self-esteem that will carry on through academics and adulthood. School sports are a short-lived opportunity for our youth, and a proud time for thousands of Pennsylvania parents, families and local communities. Our student-athletes deserve to have their parents cheering them on in the stands and sidelines, and parents deserve the short chance to see their children compete and grow.”

The PIAA issued a statement on Thursday stating that not allowing spectators was not their decision and they they are following the sports guidance put out by the Wolf Administration.