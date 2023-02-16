ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pro Box Lacrosse Association is set to return to Elmira’s First Arena once again.

On Thursday, CEO of Mammoth Sports & Entertainment Steve Donner announced the return of four of the league’s teams in a Challenge Series tournament. The tournament is slated to begin Saturday, February 25th. The PBLA previously put their inaugural season on hold on January 30th, citing financial reasons.

The Challenge Series will take place at the First Arena and feature four of teams from the PBLA. The Syracuse Spark will kick-off the action against the Jim Thorpe All-Americans on February 25th, with a 5 p.m. start. The Elmira Renegades will return to their home field to take on the Binghamton Bombers at 8 p.m., capping off the first night of games.

According to Mammoth Sports & Entertainment, the series is slated to continue for four weekends featuring doubleheaders among the four teams. The tournament will conclude with a final weekend of action in mid-April, which will determine a champion.

In addition to the Challenge Series, Donner hopes to officially announce a PBLA players invitational tournament in the coming days. The invitational is planned for March 18th and 19th. The Mammoth Sports CEO says he expects the players invitational will feature players from all of the original PBLA teams.

With all of the lacrosse action returning to Elmira, Donner says although putting the events on will be a challenge, he is proud that the city will be at the center of it.

“It’s exciting that the hub is going to be Elmira, said Donner. We are proud of the fact that we are in the middle of it and behind it.”

The PBLA Challenge Series begins Saturday, February 25th at First Arena at 5 p.m. Tickets for side seats are listed at $25, tickets on the ends of the arena are $15, and kids twelve and under are $10 for games. Those requiring more information on the tournament or tickets are encouraged to contact the First Arena box office.