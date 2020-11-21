Penn State falls to Iowa, starts 0-5 for first time ever

Iowa defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (97) tackles Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Nittany Lions moves to 0-5 for the first time in school history after their 41-21 loss to Iowa.

It was an ugly day for the offense, turning the ball over three times leading to 17 Iowa points. At one point, Penn State trailed 31-7 in the third quarter.

Will Levis got the start, but was pulled early in the third quarter after fumbling. Sean Clifford entered the game, and threw two touchdowns on his first two throws. Penn State trailed 31-21 entering the fourth quarter.

However, Iowa’s defense would hold, and help secure their 34-21 win. Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz picks up his 100th Big Ten win.

This is Penn State’s first loss since 2010 against the Hawkeyes.

Penn State travels to the Big House next week to take on the Michigan Wolverines. Kickoff for that game has not been determined yet.

First Quarter

Penn State received the opening kickoff, with Will Levis at the helm. The Nittany Lions picked up one first down on their opening drive, but it would still after failing to convert on a third and ten. Iowa would take over on their own 17 yard line.

Iowa would drive down the field on their ensuing drive. They would go 55 yards over nine plays, ending in a 40 yard Iowa field goal. Iowa leads, 3-0 with 8:23 left in the first quarter.

On Penn State’s next possession, Will Levis and the offense gets going. Levis utilized his running ability to lead the Nittany Lions to a 14 play, 75 yards capped off by a Keyvone Lee six yard touchdown. Penn State leads 7-3.

Iowa works their way into the redzone after a big run by running back Mekhi Sargent. Iowa taking over on a first and goal once the second quarter begins. Penn State will cling to a four point lead after one.

Second Quarter

Iowa scores on the second play of the second quarter, by way of a 10 yard touchdown by Tyler Goodson. Iowa takes a 10-7 lead.

Both teams would trade punts on the next two possessions.

Penn State picks up one first down on their possession, Levis to Jahan Dotson. A few plays later, Lee fumbles and Iowa recovers at Penn State’s 40 yard line.

Iowa takes advantage, as Spencer Petras leads the Hawkeyes down the field into the redzone. Sargent punches it in from one yard out to extend their lead to 17-7 with six minutes left in the half.

Penn State would be stopped on a fourth and one in Iowa territory. Iowa would have their drive end in a three and out. Penn State would once again go for it on fourth down and fail to convert giving the Hawkeyes the ball in Penn State territory with 53 seconds left in the half.

The drive would be capped off by a Mehki Sargent three yard touchdown run with 11 seconds left, to give the Hawkeyes a 24-7 lead.

Third Quarter

The Penn State forces a three and out on Iowa’s first possession. However, on the first Nittany Lion play of the second half, Will Levis fumbles and Iowa recovers. Iowa takes over in Penn State territory.

Iowa would drive 54 yards over 12 plays, lasting over 6 minutes, ending in a two yard Spencer Petras touchdown. Iowa leads 31-7 with 6:45 left in the third.

After Penn State punts, Iowa gives it right back after fumbling. Penn State picks up their first turnover of the game.

Sean Clifford enters the game, and on his first play, Clifford finds Brenton Strange for a touchdown. Penn State cuts the lead to 31-13.

After Iowa missed a field goal on their possession, Clifford finds Jahan Dotson for a 68 yard touchdown. They would go for two and convert, cutting the Iowa lead to 31-21 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Penn State forces an Iowa punt. Sean Clifford picks up one first down before throwing an interception, giving Iowa the ball right outside of the red zone.

Penn State’s defense stops Iowa from scoring a touchdown, and Iowa knocks in a 24 yard field goal to extend their lead to 34-21 halfway through the fourth quarter.

Penn State moves the ball towards midfield, but is forced to punt with under four minutes left. Iowa still leads 34-21.

After Iowa punts, Penn State takes over. On their ensuing drive, Clifford throws a pick six, with Daviyon Nixon running it 71 yards for an Iowa touchdown. Iowa takes a 41-21 lead with 1:58 remaining.

That would be the final score of this one.