ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Matt “Babyface” Phillips is set for his next fight.

Matt “Babyface” Phillips is just days away from his return to the BYB Extreme Fighting Series Trigon. The Elmira native will battle “The Pitbull” Henry Williams at BYB Extreme 23: Brawl in the Pines II in Pembroke Pines, Florida, this Thursday. Phillips will look to improve to 4-0 in bare knuckle boxing, following his win over Paul Hilz in June.

18 Sports caught up with the local fighter to get his thoughts on Thursday night’s bout, as he continues to train. Phillips tells 18 Sports that he is excited to return to BYB and that he has trained extensively with the best fighters in New York State, for this fight. As for Phillips’ opponent, he believes he is ready for the challenge.

“He (Williams) is very tough, he’s very durable, he has a winning record, and is from Florida, said Phillips. I know he wants to fight and has a lot of fans. Obviously I want a knockout, we both do. With Henry, I think I can be more of a ‘dawg’ than he can be.”

BYB Extreme 23: Brawl in the Pines II will take place at the Charles F. Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida on Thursday, January 18th at 7:20 p.m. Ticket information can be found at this link. If you can’t make the event, BYB 23 will be streamed live, free with the linked providers on beIN Sports Xtra. The event will also be available on pay per view on bybbareknuckletv.