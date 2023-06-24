ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Matt “Babyface” Phillips is ready for his next opportunity in bare knuckle boxing.

(Photo/Video Courtesy: BYB Extreme Fighting Series Facebook)

In May, Matt Phillips announced that he would be making his debut with the BYB Extreme Fighting Series, in London, England. The Elmira native agreed to the big fight, after signing with the BYB promotion in February. The undefeated bare knuckle fighter will battle veteran Paul Hilz tomorrow, as part of a special cross brand event. Phillips is representing BYB against Hilz and BKB, in the Inaugural Police Gazette International Cup.

The cross brand event features nine fights between representatives of each brand, with the promotion earning the most wins, claiming the Cup. For the man known as “Babyface” in the cage, the fight is a massive opportunity to build on an already impressive career. At just 25 years-old, the local fighter has won countless fights in the local Gladius promotion, while going unbeaten and cracking the top-5 in the BKFC lightweight division in 2022.

BYB Extreme Fights 18 begins at 10:55 a.m. tomorrow. The event is available to watch for free in the United States (with a TV or Streaming Provider log in) on the beIN Sports website. A re-air of the event is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. Sunday night, on the beIN Sports cable channel (Channel 417 on Spectrum).

Stick with 18 Sports and Twin Tiers Overtime for more on the career on Matt “Babyface” Phillips.